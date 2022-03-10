Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $135.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $563,013.84 and approximately $135.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,543.41 or 1.00011822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00261503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00135041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00261210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,935,250 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.