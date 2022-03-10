Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.