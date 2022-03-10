Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $3.32 million and $180,963.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

