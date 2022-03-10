PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,110,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 710,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PFN opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

