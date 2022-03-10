PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.13

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.