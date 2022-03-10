PIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.56 or 0.06585158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.94 or 1.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042229 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

