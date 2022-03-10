Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

