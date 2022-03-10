Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.27 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

