Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 292,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,331. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.