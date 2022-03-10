Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $435.05. 43,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

