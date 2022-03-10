Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08). 686,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,043,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.90.
About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)
Recommended Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.