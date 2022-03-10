Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08). 686,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,043,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.90.

Get Pires Investments alerts:

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.