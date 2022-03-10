PIXEL Price Hits $0.0018 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $992,432.41 and $124.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,406.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00737489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00203074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025378 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

