Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PTOI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
