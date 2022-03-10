Playcent (PCNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,201.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $757,753.15 and approximately $21,201.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00103498 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.