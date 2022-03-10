Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of -0.08.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

