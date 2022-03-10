Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PAZRF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.