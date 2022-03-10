Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Plexus worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 2,663.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Plexus stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

