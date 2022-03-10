Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 875.0% in February

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMI remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,932. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

