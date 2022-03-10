Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.00. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 15,328 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.