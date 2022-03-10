PMV Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,115 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,846% compared to the typical daily volume of 46 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $379,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,252. The company has a market capitalization of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

