Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.93

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $17.38. Points International shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 2,611 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.