Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $6,967.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007196 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00099517 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00278692 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

