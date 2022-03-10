PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $176,976.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $176,976.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

