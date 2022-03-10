Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $559.75.

POOL traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.91. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

