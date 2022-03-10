Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Porch Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.