Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.38

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 1021648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

