Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

POR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,947. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 211.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

