Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $4.63. Prada shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.
About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.