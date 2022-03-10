Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.88. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 11,044 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

