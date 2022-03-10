PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRVCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,895. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About PreveCeutical Medical (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PreveCeutical Medical (PRVCF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.