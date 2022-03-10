PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRVCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,895. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

About PreveCeutical Medical (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.