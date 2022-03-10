Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $288.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,894,742 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

