Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.