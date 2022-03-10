Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

