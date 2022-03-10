Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

