ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $276.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.05 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PRA stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

