Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 1,217.9% in February

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 1,217.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PROBF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

