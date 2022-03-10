Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 1,217.9% in February

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 1,217.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of PROBF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
Probe Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
