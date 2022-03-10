Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Procept BioRobotics traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.00. 855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 239,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

