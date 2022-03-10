Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 15,542 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
