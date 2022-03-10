Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 15,542 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

