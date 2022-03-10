Project TXA 1-Day Volume Tops $822,139.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $5.23 million and $822,139.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.