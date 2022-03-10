Project TXA (TXA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241,652.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $241,652.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.56 or 0.06590013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,583.18 or 0.99846099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042080 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

