Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

