Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.