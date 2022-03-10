Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
