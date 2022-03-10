ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Update

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 3,176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRPM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 10,958,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,662,359. ProTek Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About ProTek Capital (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProTek Capital (PRPM)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ProTek Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProTek Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.