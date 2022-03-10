Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

