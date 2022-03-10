ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 6,678 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 24.7% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,593,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 135,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,452. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

