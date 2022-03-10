ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $22.43.

