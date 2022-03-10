ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 32,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

