ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

