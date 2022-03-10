ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $169.08. 1,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

