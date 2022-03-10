ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 30,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.
