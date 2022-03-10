ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,687. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11.

